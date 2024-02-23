|
23.02.2024 21:25:40
AI Boom Pushes Nvidia's Market Value To $2 Tln
(RTTNews) - Chipmaker Nvidia's (NVDA) market capitalization hit the $2 trillion mark, fueled by robust demand for AI chips, during the intraday trading on Friday morning.
Nvidia is the third U.S. company to surpass the $2 trillion milestone and is currently below Apple (AAPL) with a market value of $2.83 trillion and Microsoft (MSFT) with a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion.
This comes a day after it added $273 billion in its market value, driven by its earnings report which revealed a 769 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit and a 580 percent jump in full-year profit compared to the previous year.
The Santa Clara-based company posted revenue of $22.10 billion for the fourth quarter, a 265 percent increase from a year ago. Nvidia plays a crucial role in manufacturing AI server chips which cost more than $20,000 each and are used by software companies and cloud service providers for the development and integration of AI technology.
"Fundamentally, the conditions are excellent for continued growth," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said during the earnings call as the company expects $24 billion in sales in the current quarter.
The company plans to launch high-end graphic processing units in the second quarter of 2024 and a custom-made chips business. However, Microsoft had collaborated with Intel to develop chips in an attempt to cut back dependence on Nvidia.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nvidia erstmals 2 Billionen Dollar wert (dpa-AFX)
|
23.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|AI boom catapults Nvidia into tech’s big league (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Nvidia chip frenzy drives markets to new heights (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Nvidia chip frenzy drives markets to new heights (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Börse New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Nvidia erstmals 2 Billionen Dollar wert (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|732,80
|0,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.