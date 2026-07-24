Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.07.2026 19:33:00

Alphabet Just Proved Why It's a Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Once Again

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the largest companies in the world, sitting in third place right now. It's widely considered an artificial intelligence (AI) leader, something that wasn't true just a year and a half ago. It just had another phenomenal announcement and showcased once again why it's a strong candidate for best AI stock to own.Furthermore, Alphabet's stock sank following this announcement, underscoring the market's short-sightedness. The market wants profits now with no spending, and those two things are incompatible. This unrealistic expectation makes now a great time to buy Alphabet shares if you've missed out, and the discount may not last for long.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten