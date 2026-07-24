Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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24.07.2026 19:33:00
Alphabet Just Proved Why It's a Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Once Again
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the largest companies in the world, sitting in third place right now. It's widely considered an artificial intelligence (AI) leader, something that wasn't true just a year and a half ago. It just had another phenomenal announcement and showcased once again why it's a strong candidate for best AI stock to own.Furthermore, Alphabet's stock sank following this announcement, underscoring the market's short-sightedness. The market wants profits now with no spending, and those two things are incompatible. This unrealistic expectation makes now a great time to buy Alphabet shares if you've missed out, and the discount may not last for long.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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