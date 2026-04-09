Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
09.04.2026 23:45:53
Amazon CEO Defends Massive AI Spending As Long-Term Growth Strategy
(RTTNews) - Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy is standing firm on the company's big spending in artificial intelligence, as he highlighted in his annual letter to shareholders. He believes that the hefty investments made today will lead to much stronger growth and cash flow down the line.
Looking ahead, Amazon plans to allocate around $200 billion for capital expenditures by 2026, focusing mainly on AI infrastructure like data centers, chips, and networking.
Jassy made it clear that they're not holding back, aiming to be a top player in AI with the rising need for computing power.
In addition, Amazon shared that its cloud division's AI-related revenue has hit a $15 billion annual run rate. The custom chip segment, which features Graviton and Trainium processors, has exceeded $20 billion and is seeing impressive triple-digit growth.
Jassy pointed out major client commitments, including over $100 billion linked to OpenAI, which he sees as proof that Amazon's spending strategy is on the right track. He mentioned that the bulk of this investment should start paying off in the coming years.
Even though some investors were worried, Amazon's stock actually went up after the letter. The company seems to be sticking to its strategy of focusing on long-term growth rather than immediate profits.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
09.04.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|25.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|199,46
|5,36%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIsrael will mit Libanon verhandeln: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließlich in Rot -- DAX letztlich unter 24.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.