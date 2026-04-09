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09.04.2026 23:45:53

Amazon CEO Defends Massive AI Spending As Long-Term Growth Strategy

(RTTNews) - Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy is standing firm on the company's big spending in artificial intelligence, as he highlighted in his annual letter to shareholders. He believes that the hefty investments made today will lead to much stronger growth and cash flow down the line.

Looking ahead, Amazon plans to allocate around $200 billion for capital expenditures by 2026, focusing mainly on AI infrastructure like data centers, chips, and networking.

Jassy made it clear that they're not holding back, aiming to be a top player in AI with the rising need for computing power.

In addition, Amazon shared that its cloud division's AI-related revenue has hit a $15 billion annual run rate. The custom chip segment, which features Graviton and Trainium processors, has exceeded $20 billion and is seeing impressive triple-digit growth.

Jassy pointed out major client commitments, including over $100 billion linked to OpenAI, which he sees as proof that Amazon's spending strategy is on the right track. He mentioned that the bulk of this investment should start paying off in the coming years.

Even though some investors were worried, Amazon's stock actually went up after the letter. The company seems to be sticking to its strategy of focusing on long-term growth rather than immediate profits.

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