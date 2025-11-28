Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
28.11.2025 16:50:44
Amazon Faces Black Friday Strikes In Germany As Workers Push For Wage Deal
(RTTNews) - Around 3,000 Amazon (AMZN) warehouse employees across Germany walked out on Black Friday, aiming to pressure the company into accepting a collective wage agreement.
The Verdi union led coordinated strikes at major fulfillment centers, including Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Graben, Koblenz, and others, arguing Amazon should match retail-industry pay standards observed nationwide.
Amazon said the disruption would be minimal, noting it has brought on 12,000 seasonal workers to handle holiday volume. The company employs roughly 40,000 logistics workers in Germany. The strike also came as other European retailers, including Zara in Spain, faced labor protests during peak shopping season.
AMZN currently trades at $231.46, or 1% higher on the NasdaqGS.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
28.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht mittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones beginnt Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Amazon-Aktie reagiert wechselhaft auf milliardenschwere KI-Pläne für die US-Regierung (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25