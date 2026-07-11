Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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11.07.2026 12:05:00
Amazon Has Underperformed in 2026. Is the Stock a Bargain Now?
In a year when the artificial intelligence (AI) trade minted fortunes across chipmakers and power suppliers, one of the companies best positioned to profit from AI at scale has been left behind. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the megacap laggards of 2026, up only modestly while the AI names raced higher around it.What makes that odd is that Amazon's business is arguably in its best shape in years. The stock even drew fresh attention recently when a well-known hedge fund manager was reported to have trimmed his position, adding to a sense that the market has cooled on it.So, with the stock sitting about 12% below its 52-week high, is Amazon a bargain hiding in plain sight? Or is the market right to hesitate?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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