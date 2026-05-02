Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
02.05.2026 14:26:00
Amazon Just Proved It's No Longer an AI Underdog
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) usually isn't the first company you think of when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, but I think it should be. While most investors focus on Amazon's commerce and delivery business, its cloud computing service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), should be getting the attention of AI-focused investors.Amazon just posted another incredible quarter, and AWS was a big driver of its strong results. What AWS is reporting should convince investors that it should be a top AI option, and not just the afterthought it seems to be for some. The segment is starting to catch fire, and investors should get some exposure to Amazon's stock to take advantage. Here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
01.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.26
|Pentagon signs new military AI deals with Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon (Financial Times)
|
30.04.26
|Amazon-Aktie gesucht: Erneuter Gewinn- und Umsatzschub beim Online-Riesen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|30.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|226,10
|0,56%