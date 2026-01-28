Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
28.01.2026 12:24:31
Amazon Plans To Cut 16,000 Jobs
(RTTNews) - Tech and e-commerce major Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday its decision to cut approximately 16,000 jobs worldwide, with a view to strengthening its organization.
Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said the firm is offering most US-based employees 90 days to look for a new role internally.
Further, transition support will be provided for those who are unable to find a new role at Amazon or who choose not to look for one. These include severance pay, outplacement services, health insurance benefits, and more.
The company in October had announced plans to strengthen its organization by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
18:02
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Donnerstagssitzung in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
05:14
|OpenAI in talks to raise $40bn in investments from Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft (Financial Times)
|
28.01.26
|Amazon schließt kassenlose Supermärkte (Spiegel Online)
|
28.01.26
|ROUNDUP: Amazon macht Mini-Supermärkte ohne Kassen dicht (dpa-AFX)
|
28.01.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|ROUNDUP: Amazon streicht weltweit 16.000 Arbeitsplätze (dpa-AFX)
|
28.01.26
|Amazon streicht weitere 16.000 Bürojobs - Fokus auf KI (Spiegel Online)