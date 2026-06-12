Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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12.06.2026 16:00:00
Amazon Stock Could Soar Over the Next Few Years -- and It's Coming From an Unlikely Source
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't the first company you think of when you hear "big tech." Its commerce platform dominates the minds of most consumers, but now that it's mostly mature, it's really not that great of a business to be invested in from a growth standpoint. Instead, its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is a far more compelling reason.AWS has some major growth tailwinds thanks to unprecedented artificial intelligence (AI) spending, and it has an unlikely revenue stream in that segment that could lead to the stock producing market-crushing returns over the next few years.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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