Microsoft Aktie

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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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16.08.2026 06:00:00

Amazon vs. Microsoft: Which Cloud Computing Behemoth Is the Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Buy Today?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are two of the biggest names in artificial intelligence (AI). Both of these companies have taken a similar path, choosing to integrate AI into their own products but utilize other providers' models instead of creating their own. They each also have a thriving cloud computing business, benefiting from rising AI workloads.But which one of these two makes for the better buy? Let's take a look at the fourth- and fifth-largest companies in the world, and see which makes the most sense for your investment dollars. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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