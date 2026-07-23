Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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24.07.2026 01:15:00
Amazon vs. Microsoft: Which Cloud Empire Is the Better Buy Now?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are the two biggest names in cloud computing. Their computing platforms have attracted a ton of new clients and are expanding their agreements with many established ones. This is leading to soaring revenue growth for both companies, but which one makes for the better investment now?Image source: Getty Images.Both Amazon and Microsoft have legacy businesses that have gotten them to this point, but cloud computing may be what takes them into the future. Amazon is the biggest name in e-commerce and has built an impressive reputation for its wide product selection, rapid delivery, and fair prices. This created a strong base business that allowed it to rapidly expand its cloud computing footprint, and led to it becoming the world's top cloud infrastructure provider. One interesting thing to note is that Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing platform, actually generates more operating profits than its commerce divisions, accounting for 59% of the bottom line during Q1. One could consider AWS to be Amazon's primary business, especially when the company is spending $200 billion on data center capital expenditures this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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