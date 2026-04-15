Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.04.2026 08:05:00

Amazon vs. Shopify: Which E-Commerce Giant Will Make You Richer?

Most investors realize Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the market's most rewarding stocks of this century so far. As the old adage goes, though, past performance is no guarantee of future results.How might this company's stock perform against shares of unlikely e-commerce rival Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) from here? Actually, Shopify is likely to make you richer going forward.Don't misunderstand. Amazon is still a solid holding. It's got a unique challenge that will never go away, though. That's its sheer size. With last year's total top line of $717 billion, it's running out of room to keep expanding its reach. Even its fast-growing (and breadwinning) cloud computing arm will eventually run out of ways and places to grow, as it also encounters competition from titans like Alphabet and Microsoft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten