Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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16.11.2026 04:00:02
Amazon vs. Target: Which Stock Is the Better Portfolio Addition?
The competition between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Target (NYSE:TGT) highlights two distinct paths for investors. Investing in Amazon is about seeking greater stock price appreciation in the future, while owning Target is more about getting paid today through collecting dividends.
Amazon leverages a massive logistics network and high-margin cloud services to drive growth, while Target focuses on providing a differentiated, multi-category shopping experience. These companies often compete for the same household spending, yet they offer very different financial profiles. Further choosing between them requires understanding their unique strengths and the specific risks they face in an evolving market.
Amazon operates a sprawling ecosystem that includes an online store, third-party seller services, and the high-growth AWS cloud computing division. The company serves a diverse range of customers including individual consumers, developers, and government entities through its massive logistics network. By maintaining strategic relationships with millions of vendors, it ensures a constant flow of goods and services across North America and international markets.
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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13.11.26
|Amazon revives deal with troubled data centre venture backed by Rick Perry (Financial Times)
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13.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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12.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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12.11.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
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12.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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11.11.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
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11.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|241,70
|-0,08%
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