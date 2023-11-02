02.11.2023 21:34:33

Apple Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $22.96 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $20.72 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $89.50 billion from $90.15 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $22.96 Bln. vs. $20.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q3): $89.50 Bln vs. $90.15 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

08:45 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08:14 Apple Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:27 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
31.10.23 Apple Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 163,70 -1,55% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gute Stimmung hält weiter an: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht moderate Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen