|
02.11.2023 21:34:33
Apple Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Income, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $22.96 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $20.72 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $89.50 billion from $90.15 billion last year.
Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $22.96 Bln. vs. $20.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q3): $89.50 Bln vs. $90.15 Bln last year.
