Apple Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $22.96 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $20.72 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $89.50 billion from $90.15 billion last year.

