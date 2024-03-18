Apple Jingan, New Shanghai Store, To Open On March 21

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is getting ready to open Apple Jingan, its eighth store in Shanghai in China, on March 21.

The tech major previewed the store, located near Jingan Temple and Jingan Park in Shanghai. The expansive store brings all of Apple's products and services together, and offers the latest iPhone 15 lineup, the new 13- and 15- inch MacBook Air with the powerful M3 chip, and Apple's first-ever carbon neutral products in its latest Apple Watch lineup.

A 150-person team will help customers shop for a new device, provide personalized setup and support, learn about switching to iOS, or find out about retail services like Apple Trade In or financing programs.

Apple noted that the new store is encircled by an exterior plaza that gives the community a gathering place for special events, as well as providing a shopping destination.

An amphitheater seating will host Today at Apple sessions specially created for Apple Jingan to celebrate the community and its creators.

Opening festivities include a special performance by the youngest members of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. The store will also offer a special six-week Today at Apple program that pays homage to the local community and its creatives.

Following opening weekend, the store will host its free, ongoing Today at Apple sessions.

Apple, which is in Greater China for more than 30 years, currently operates 57 stores in the country.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the company plans dozens of new, relocated or refreshed stores over the next few years.

In its latest first quarter, the company recorded weak sales in Greater China of $20.82 billion, compared to last year's 23.91 billion, even as the company generated improved results in all other regions.