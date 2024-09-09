Apple Launches Next-Gen IPhone 16 Pro, IPhone 16 Pro Max

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday unveiled its next-gen iPhones-- iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The flagship iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are powered by the company's top-of-the-line A18 Pro chip, which also powers new Apple Intelligence features that are part of iOS 18.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four finishes: black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 13, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro pricing starts at $999 for the base 128GB variant, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at $1,199 for the 256GB option. Customers can also purchase the handsets in 512GB and 1TB storage models.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max run on iOS 18 out-of-the-box and are powered by Apple's second-generation 3nm A18 Pro chip. Both phones will eventually offer support for all Apple Intelligence features when iOS 18.1 rolls out.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both iPhone 16 Pro models are equipped with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel wide primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a tetraprism periscope lens that offers up to 5x optical zoom performance.

Meanwhile, iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are powered by an A18 chip, which is built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus sport a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x optical-quality Telephoto option and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus that enables macro photography.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five bold colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 13, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.