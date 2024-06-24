Apple, Meta Held Talks For Potential AI Partnership: WSJ Reports

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. has discussed with Meta Platforms about potentially integrating the Facebook parent's generative AI model into Apple Intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple Intelligence, the tech major's AI system for iPhones and other devices, was introduced at its annual developers conference in early June. At that time, the tech major had announced a partnership with OpenAI, the developer of generative chatbot ChatGPT. As per the deal, an updated version of its voice assistant Siri would be able to tap into ChatGPT and would be capable of hundreds of more tasks.

Apple is also said to be discussing a potential tie-up with search partner Alphabet's Google. In addition, AI startup Anthropic as well as AI search startup Perplexity are also in talks with Apple to bring their respective generative AI to Apple Intelligence.

There are also reports of Apple's plan to discuss partnerships with other AI companies in different regions like China, where ChatGPT, which is backed by tech giant Microsoft, is banned.

Apple, at its annual developers conference, had announced new AI-powered features backed by OpenAI partnership.

Apple then said that Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, is deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. The company is also integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise as well as its image and document-understanding capabilities without needing to jump between tools.

Apple Intelligence, which is free for users, will be available in beta as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia this fall in U.S. English. The company plans to add some features, software platforms, and additional languages over the course of the next year.

Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English.

After Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, warned Apple against incorporating OpenAI technology into its operating system, the tech major had reportedly said that it is using own AI, and its integration with OpenAI is an optional feature.