
16.02.2024 15:20:31
Apple Plans To Launch AI Tool To Simplify Coding Work
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. plans to launch a new software tool in artificial intelligence or AI for app developers to automate coding work, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter. The new tool is expected to help developers create software coding more quickly with a simplified coding process.
Apple has been working on the new AI tool for the last year as part of the next major version of its flagship programming software Xcode. The firm has expanded testing of the features internally, ramped up development and plans to release it to third-party software makers as early as this year. The new tool is said to be similar to Microsoft's Copilot. It can complete lines and blocks of code based on the first parts of the code typed in by a developer. As early as this year, the company may include the feature in its Xcode software, which is being given for free to software developers.
The tech major is also working on several generative AI-based features, as per the report. These include the ability to automatically create Apple Music playlists and slide decks in its business presentation software. In latest AI developments, Alphabet Inc.'s Google has launched its 'AI Cyber Defense Initiative' as part of its bid to use AI's security potential. It is expected to help transform cybersecurity and use AI to reverse the dynamic known as the 'Defender's Dilemma.'
