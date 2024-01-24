Apple Plans To Launch IPhone With Generative AI

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has been involved in acquiring, hiring staff and updating hardware to design an iPhone with generative artificial intelligence capabilities, according to an industry analysis report by Financial Times.

The reports claim that Apple has focused most of its attention on finding ways to infuse AI technology in its mobile devices, to out-shine its competitors - Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24, which runs on Google's Gemini Nano model.

The company also hired Google's AI executive John Giannandrea in 2018.

The California-based company has acquired 21 AI startups since 2017. Its latest acquisition was WaveOne, a start-up focused on AI-powered video compressions.

According to the report, Apple's job postings now include the new position of "Deep Learning", a technology which can produce human-like voice, text and audio within seconds.

The iPhone maker has reportedly been developing a large language model of its own, dubbed AppleGPT.

Last year, Apple's head Tim Cook told analysts that the company had been doing research across a wide range of AI technologies and also "investing and innovating responsibly" in the new technology.

The smartphone maker launched an open-source LLM in collaboration with Columbia University in October, which is currently only used for research purposes.

In December, the company's research team published a paper stating that they have made a breakthrough in running LLMs on phones with the help of Flash memory.

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, Apple is expected to launch its latest operating system, iOS 18 with Siri powered by an LLM during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference to be held in June.