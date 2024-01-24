|
24.01.2024 21:52:05
Apple Plans To Launch IPhone With Generative AI
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has been involved in acquiring, hiring staff and updating hardware to design an iPhone with generative artificial intelligence capabilities, according to an industry analysis report by Financial Times.
The reports claim that Apple has focused most of its attention on finding ways to infuse AI technology in its mobile devices, to out-shine its competitors - Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24, which runs on Google's Gemini Nano model.
The company also hired Google's AI executive John Giannandrea in 2018.
The California-based company has acquired 21 AI startups since 2017. Its latest acquisition was WaveOne, a start-up focused on AI-powered video compressions.
According to the report, Apple's job postings now include the new position of "Deep Learning", a technology which can produce human-like voice, text and audio within seconds.
The iPhone maker has reportedly been developing a large language model of its own, dubbed AppleGPT.
Last year, Apple's head Tim Cook told analysts that the company had been doing research across a wide range of AI technologies and also "investing and innovating responsibly" in the new technology.
The smartphone maker launched an open-source LLM in collaboration with Columbia University in October, which is currently only used for research purposes.
In December, the company's research team published a paper stating that they have made a breakthrough in running LLMs on phones with the help of Flash memory.
According to Morgan Stanley analysts, Apple is expected to launch its latest operating system, iOS 18 with Siri powered by an LLM during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference to be held in June.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Apple-Aktie tiefer: Apple beendet sein App-Monopol für iPhones in der EU (dpa-AFX)
|
25.01.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|180,50
|0,95%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.