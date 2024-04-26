|
26.04.2024 21:09:15
Apple Removed AI Apps From Its Appstore Which Promoted Creating Non-consensual Nude Images
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has taken down several AI image generator applications that were promoted for creating non-consensual nude images.
A recent investigation by 404 Media revealed how companies utilized Instagram advertisements to support apps that could undress individuals without their permission.
Some of these advertisements led users directly to Apple's Store for an application marketed as an "art generator," specifically designed to generate non-consensual nude images. These applications provided features such as face-swapping in adult images and digitally removing clothing in photos. The investigation not only exposed the presence of these applications but also highlighted their promotion through popular advertising platforms.
The investigation report previously noted that Instagram advertised these applications through Meta's Ad Library. Once the advertisements were flagged, Meta removed them.
While Apple did not initially respond to inquiries from 404 Media, the company promptly acted upon receiving detailed information, including direct links to the applications and their advertisements.
In a statement, 404 Media noted, "In total, Apple eliminated three applications from the App Store, but only after we provided the company with links to the specific applications and their associated advertisements, indicating Apple was unable to independently identify the policy-violating applications."
Apple's removal of these applications from the App Store represents a positive step, although some issues persist as Apple did not prohibit the applications during its App Store Review process and had to depend on external parties to alert them to the existence of these applications.
