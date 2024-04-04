04.04.2024 20:53:15

Apple Restores Services After Massive Outage Worldwide

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) announced that it has successfully fixed an outage issue on its App Store on iOS and MacOS devices.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, the issues were first reported shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday with many users getting error messages.

"Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available," the tech giant stated on its system status page.

Similar technical issues were reported across Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the company's apps such as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books, Fitness Plus and the Apple Sports app.

"There's a problem loading this content. If this continues, check your internet connection," said the error message on Apple TV.

However, most of the issues were resolved by 7:30 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Apple's outage comes as many users faced issues while using Meta Platforms's (META) Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram earlier on the same day.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

04.04.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
27.03.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
27.03.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.03.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
22.03.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 156,28 0,04% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen