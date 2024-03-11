|
11.03.2024 20:29:26
Apple To Reinstate Epic Games' Fortnite On App Store Following EU Intervention
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has decided to reverse its ban on Epic Games's popular video game Fortnite from its app store, following pressure from European Union regulators.
The tech giant's latest decision is in line with EU's Digital Markets Act or DMA, which prevents all big tech companies from controlling which apps are distributed on devices with iOS and Android operating system.
"I take note with satisfaction that following our contacts Apple decided to backtrack its decision on Epic exclusion. From Day 2, DMA is already showing very concrete results!" Thierry Breton, the EU's industry chief said on Twitter/X.
"The DMA went through its first major challenge with Apple banning Epic Games Sweden from competing with the App Store, and the DMA just had its first major victory," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney posted on X. "Following a swift inquiry by the European Commission, Apple notified the Commission and Epic that it would relent and restore our access to bring back Fortnite and launch Epic Games Store in Europe under the DMA law."
An Apple spokesperson confirmed, "Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to follow the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accepted into the Apple Developer Program."
Last week, the smartphone maker had removed the developer account of Epic Games, following Sweeney's comment criticizing Apple's DMA rules as "hot garbage".
EU regulators immediately began looking into Apple-Epic Games feud to check whether the iPhone maker's action was in compliance with Digital Services Act.
