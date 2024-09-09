Apple Unveils AirPods 4

(RTTNews) - Alongside Apple iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10, Apple (AAPL) on Monday launched two models of AirPods 4, touted as the "most comfortable AirPods ever," with an impressive 30 hours of battery life.

The earbuds are available in two versions - the standard AirPods 4, priced at $129, and a higher-end version with Active Noise Cancellation feature for $179 in the U.S. Both models will be available starting September 20.

The AirPods are equipped with a Type-C port for charging, an H2 chip for enhanced sound quality, personalized spatial audio, adaptive audio, a built-in case speaker, conversational awareness, and force sensors.

The newly launched earbuds also include innovative Siri interactions, allowing users to simply use head gestures to reply to Siri's questions, and a "Hearing Protection" feature to protect from excessive noise.