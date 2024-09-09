09.09.2024 21:22:30

Apple Unveils AirPods 4

(RTTNews) - Alongside Apple iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10, Apple (AAPL) on Monday launched two models of AirPods 4, touted as the "most comfortable AirPods ever," with an impressive 30 hours of battery life.

The earbuds are available in two versions - the standard AirPods 4, priced at $129, and a higher-end version with Active Noise Cancellation feature for $179 in the U.S. Both models will be available starting September 20.

The AirPods are equipped with a Type-C port for charging, an H2 chip for enhanced sound quality, personalized spatial audio, adaptive audio, a built-in case speaker, conversational awareness, and force sensors.

The newly launched earbuds also include innovative Siri interactions, allowing users to simply use head gestures to reply to Siri's questions, and a "Hearing Protection" feature to protect from excessive noise.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

10.09.24 Apple Outperform Bernstein Research
10.09.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.09.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 199,04 -0,65% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex freundlich präsentiert. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen