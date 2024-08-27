Apple's 'It's Glowtime' Launch Event Scheduled For Sept. 9

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. has scheduled its upcoming launch event, titled "It's Glowtime," on September 9. The event at Apple Park, California, US, which will be livestreamed on Apple's website, is expected to launch iPhone 16 series and updates to other devices and apps.

As per reports, invites have been sent for the in-person event, which is scheducled to commence at 10 AM PT.

Besides the new iPhone 16 series including iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, the newly launching devices also would include the fourth-generation AirPods and Apple Watch Series 10.

The event is also expected to highlight the tech major's advancements in artificial intelligence or AI, with the iPhone 16 series to be the first to feature Apple's latest AI tools.

The iPhone 16 is also expected to feature significant hardware upgrades, a camera button for touch gesture controls, and in new colors.

The move comes after the company, at its developers conference in June, introduced Apple Intelligence with a number of AI features backed by a partnership with OpenAI, the developer of generative chatbot ChatGPT. According to Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, Apple Intelligence is a breakthrough personal intelligence system that puts powerful, private generative AI models at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The iPhone maker then said that an updated version of its voice assistant Siri would be able to tap into ChatGPT and will be capable of hundreds of more tasks. The company also stated that its users would be asked for permission to share their questions with ChatGPT. Their requests and information will not be logged. Apple also emphasised on its commitment to privacy, noting that AI features would prioritise on-device processing and utilise cloud computing with a view to safeguarding user data.

Meanwhile, following Apple's OpenAI partnership, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, among others, had threatened to ban Apple devices from his companies if the tech major incorporates OpenAI technology into its operating system.

In early August, the company had reported improved profit for the third quarter above the Street estimates, with a new June quarter revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago. Meanwhile, iPhone sales edged down, and overall sales in China dropped more than expected as Chinese competitors experienced larger growth.

Immediately following the release of Apple's quarterly results, news emerged that billionaire investor Warren Buffett's investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, had sold nearly half of its stake in the tech giant, reportedly citing China risk.

In the latest developments, Apple announced that it will replace Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri on January 1, 2025. Kevan Parekh, Apple's Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will succeed as CFO.

Maestri, who had been Apple CFO since 2014, will continue to lead the Corporate Services teams, including information systems and technology, information security, and real estate and development, reporting to Apple CEO Cook.