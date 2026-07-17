ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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17.07.2026 14:00:00
ASML Stock: Next Stop $3,000?
ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) reported another beat-and-raise quarter, blowing expectations out of the water with second-quarter 2026 net sales of 9.3 billion euros ($10.6 billion), 54% gross margin, and net income of 2.9 billion euros ($3.3 billion). When ASML reported first-quarter results in April, it expected second-quarter net sales of 8.4 billion to 9 billion euros ($9.6 billion to $10.3 billion) and gross margin of 51% to 52%.It gets even better. When ASML reported 2025 year-end results in January, it projected full-year 2026 net sales of 34 billion to 39 billion euros ($38.8 billion to $44.6 billion) and a gross margin of 51% to 53%. Now, ASML is forecasting 43 billion to 45 billion euros ($49.1 billion to $51.4 billion) in 2026 net sales and a gross margin of 54% to 56%.Here's how the upbeat guidance fits into ASML's investment thesis, and why the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor stock has room to run above $3,000 per share and join the $1 trillion club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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