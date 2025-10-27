BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
|
27.10.2025 06:36:44
BBVA, companies' strategic partner
Enterprises are one of the six major priorities in BBVA’s 2025 - 2029 strategic cycle. The bank supports all companies in every stage of their development, offering accessible solutions, tailored to their needs and reality, a global vision (presence in 25 countries) and expert advice. BBVA is much more than a financial provider: it is the strategic partner that boosts companies’ growth, combining knowledge, innovation and sustainability. From SMEs to large corporations and institutions, BBVA wants to be by their side, understand their challenges and help them overcome them with confidence.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
