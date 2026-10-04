Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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04.10.2026 02:46:14
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms
The digital advertising landscape is shifting as artificial intelligence transforms how users find information and connect online. Choosing between Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) requires weighing search dominance against social media scale.
Alphabet remains the primary gateway to the internet through its Google search engine and YouTube, while Meta dominates the social landscape with its massive family of apps. Both companies rely heavily on advertising revenue, but their paths to growth in artificial intelligence and the future of hardware are beginning to diverge significantly for investors of the communication sector.
Alphabet operates as a diversified technology holding company, primarily selling digital advertising space through its dominant Search platform and YouTube. It also provides cloud computing services to businesses and develops the Android operating system to support its mobile ecosystem.
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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03.10.26
|Meet the new movie villains: Zuckerberg, Musk and Altman (Financial Times)
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29.09.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Bullische Überschneidung der EMAs (NewsTool)
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29.09.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Bullische Überschneidung der EMAs (NewsTool)
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28.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Ende des Montagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|Meta launches enterprise AI business seeking to cash in on vast spending (Financial Times)
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28.09.26
|Meta-Aktie rutscht ab: Konzern verliert vor Gericht gegen Cambridge-Analytica-Kläger (dpa-AFX)
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25.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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25.09.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|646,40
|0,15%
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