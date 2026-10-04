Meta Platforms Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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04.10.2026 02:46:14

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms

The digital advertising landscape is shifting as artificial intelligence transforms how users find information and connect online. Choosing between Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) requires weighing search dominance against social media scale.

Alphabet remains the primary gateway to the internet through its Google search engine and YouTube, while Meta dominates the social landscape with its massive family of apps. Both companies rely heavily on advertising revenue, but their paths to growth in artificial intelligence and the future of hardware are beginning to diverge significantly for investors of the communication sector.

Alphabet operates as a diversified technology holding company, primarily selling digital advertising space through its dominant Search platform and YouTube. It also provides cloud computing services to businesses and develops the Android operating system to support its mobile ecosystem.

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