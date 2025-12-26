ASML NV Aktie

WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

26.12.2025 23:00:00

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: ASML vs. Taiwan Semiconductor

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) are arguably the two most essential artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in the hardware space. TSMC is well known for being the foundry of choice for Nvidia, Apple, and other top semiconductor companies.However, TSMC's success is not possible without ASML. It uses the extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines built by ASML to manufacture the world's most advanced chips.This creates a harder job for investors trying to discern which stock is more likely to make the highest long-term gains. Although both companies are critical to this process, investors need to take a closer look to see which is the more suitable stock for them to own.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
