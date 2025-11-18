ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
|
18.11.2025 13:02:00
Better Semiconductor Stock: TSMC vs. ASML
TSMC (NYSE: TSM) and ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) are both linchpins of the semiconductor market. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. ASML is the largest producer of lithography systems, which are used by TSMC and other foundries to optically etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. ASML is also the only producer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems which are used to manufacture the world's smallest and densest chips.By adopting ASML's EUV systems at a faster rate than Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Samsung, TSMC pulled ahead in the "process race" to produce smaller chips. Today, most of the world's top fabless chipmakers -- including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD, Apple, and Qualcomm -- outsource their production to TSMC. Over the past five years, TSMC's stock nearly tripled as ASML's stock more than doubled. Let's see why both stocks soared, and which one is the better overall investment right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
