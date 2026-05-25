BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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25.05.2026 21:58:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Made a Massive Bet on Microsoft. Here's Why.
Last quarter, Bill Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square, owned zero shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). This quarter, however, Ackman disclosed a 5,654,078-share stake comprising more than 14% of Pershing's entire portfolio. That stake is currently valued at roughly $2.1 billion. Pershing runs a fairly concentrated portfolio, but within a single quarter, Microsoft has become its fifth-biggest position. Why is Ackman loading up on Microsoft stock? One clue gives us a potential answer.The easiest explanation for Ackman's trading activities is that he wants to increase his bet on artificial intelligence stocks. Microsoft is now one of the biggest AI companies in the world, with heavy exposure to both AI software and the data centers that power this revolutionary technology. Indeed, other stocks in Ackman's portfolio, including Meta Platforms and Uber Technologies, are similarly exposed to AI tailwinds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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