Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
26.12.2025 09:55:00
Billionaire Ken Griffin Sells Amazon Stock and Buys an AI Stock Up 1,030% Since 2024 (Hint: Not Nvidia)
Ken Griffin runs Citadel Advisors, the most successful hedge fund in history as measured by net gains since inception. Additionally, Citadel outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 8 percentage points over the last three years. That makes Griffin an excellent source of inspiration for retail investors.In the third quarter, Citadel sold 1.6 million shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and purchased 388,000 shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), a stock that has advanced 1,030% since January 2024. Comparatively, Nvidia stock is up 281% over the same period.Here's what investors should know about Amazon and Palantir Technologies.
