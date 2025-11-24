CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
24.11.2025 12:45:00
Billionaire Philippe Laffont Is Selling CoreWeave, Tesla, and Nvidia and Piling Into 2 Recent IPOs
Billionaire Philippe Laffont is a tiger cub, meaning he's part of an elite group of investors who worked for Julian Robertson's Tiger Global Management in the 1990s and then went on to found his own fund, Coatue Management. Laffont made early investments in TikTok's parent company ByteDance, Snap, Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Spotify, among others.Needless to say, Laffont can typically spot the big tech trends before they happen, which is why investors are always so eager to get a glimpse into Coatue's portfolio each quarter. In the third quarter, Coatue trimmed its positions in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), Tesla, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and invested in two recent initial public offerings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CoreWeavemehr Nachrichten
|
11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.25
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.25