NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
30.10.2025 09:35:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sold 100% of Duquesne's Stakes in Nvidia and Palantir and Is Piling Into This Trillion-Dollar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Instead
Stanley Druckenmiller was early to see the potential of the artificial intelligence (AI) trend that's powered the bull market for the last three years.He acquired a small amount of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the third quarter of 2022 before massively increasing his stake in the chipmaker in the fourth quarter that year. At one point, it was his family office, Duquesne's, largest holding, but he fully disposed of the stock last year.He was also early to buy into Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). He first bought shares at the start of 2021, making it one of his fund's largest holdings. But as the stock price has appreciated substantially since, the billionaire has completely shed the stock from his portfolio as of the end of 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
