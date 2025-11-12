Amazon Aktie
Black Friday Deals Just Dropped on Amazon Singapore as New Gifting Trends Emerge
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2025 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - The holidays just got bigger! Amazon Singapore today unveiled its line-up of Black Friday Big Deals, kicking off a 12-day sale from 20 November to 1 December with hundreds of thousands of offers across favourite categories. With discounts from top international brands including LEGO, SharkNinja, Miele and Tosowoong Korean skincare products, shoppers can tick off wish lists and stock up on everyday essentials – all at amazon.sg/blackfriday.
As Singapore gears up for one of its biggest shopping seasons, new YouGov research commissioned by Amazon Singapore offers a closer look at what's driving local shoppers this year. The study found that among younger shoppers (aged 18–24), more than half (57%) identify as Deal Optimisers when shopping for themselves – comparing, curating, and waiting for attractive promotions. But when it comes to buying for others, that number drops sharply to 28%. It's a clear reminder that even the most bargain-savvy shoppers are happy to spend a little more when it's for someone they care about.
The study also revealed that when it comes to what builds trust when shopping online, authenticity matters most. The study found that honest ratings and verified reviews are key to purchase decisions, helping shoppers cut through the noise and buy with confidence. Half of Singaporeans (50%) aged 25 to 34 say trusted reviews directly influence what they add to cart. Across all ages, transparency in pricing (38%) and authenticity through verified sellers (31%) remain top priorities.
"Our study shows that Singaporeans are shopping smarter as they're thoughtful about value, but even more focused on authenticity," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon. "At Amazon, we're committed to helping customers shop with confidence, through reliable delivery and a wide selection of trusted sellers. Our Black Friday big deals and the Amazon Holiday Giftorium are designed to bring that assurance and joy together, making it easier and more fun for everyone to find what they love this season."
Big Deals for Everyone: The Season to Gift, Save and Smile
The joy of gifting starts here. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or yourself (because we all deserve a little something), Amazon Singapore's Black Friday Big Deals make it easy to find great gifts – and maybe a few surprises along the way.
Experience the Joy of Gifting at the Holiday Giftorium
To celebrate Black Friday, Amazon Singapore is bringing the digital world of Amazon.sg to life through the Amazon Holiday Giftorium, an interactive gift discovery space designed to delight every type of gift-giver. The experience will take place at the Suntec City Atrium (Convention Centre, Level 1) from 22 to 23 November.
Get the Most Out of Your Holiday Shopping on Amazon.sg
This holiday season, Amazon Singapore makes shopping simple, rewarding and fun with more ways to save and enjoy your favourite deals.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.
About Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$60 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons, Little Farms and Whole Foods Market on Amazon.sg, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime.
About the Research
Commissioned by Amazon Singapore, the study was conducted online by YouGov using its proprietary panel. Fieldwork was carried out in Singapore from 6 to 8 October 2025, gathering insights from 1,000 adults aged 18 and above. The findings reflect a nationally representative sample and offer a timely snapshot of public sentiment.
