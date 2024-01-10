|
10.01.2024 19:45:50
Boeing CEO Admits Mistake Over 737 MAX Door Blow-out
(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) CEO Dave Calhoun on Tuesday acknowledged that it was the company's mistake after a door panel on one of its 737 Max 9 blew out shortly after take-off.
No one was injured when the unused cabin door broke away from the Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon on Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the 737 Max 9s less than a day after the incident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 so the jets could be inspected. The more common 737 Max 8 was not affected.
The missing section of the plane was retrieved from the back garden of a Portland teacher, according to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
"We're going to approach this, number one, acknowledging our mistake," Calhoun told employees, according to an excerpt released by Boeing. "We're going to approach it with 100% and complete transparency every step of the way."
"When I got that picture [of the Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9], all I could think about — I didn't know what happened to whoever was supposed to be in the seat next to that hole in the airplane," Calhoun said. "I've got kids, I've got grandkids and so do you. This stuff matters. Every detail matters."
No one was seated in 26A on the flight, which was next to the panel that blew out, saving passengers from a possible tragedy.
Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the two U.S. carriers that use the 737 Max ps, have found loose parts on similar aircraft, which has raised fears that such an incident can occur again.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.01.24
|NYSE-Titel Boeing-Aktie verliert: US-Luftfahrbehörde hat nach Beinahe-Unglück Ermittlungen gegen Boeing eingeleitet (dpa-AFX)
|
11.01.24
|Airbus-Aktie nachbörslich fester: Airbus fliegt Boeing 2023 davon (dpa-AFX)
|
11.01.24
|Luftfahrt: US-Luftfahrbehörde ermittelt gegen Boeing nach Beinahe-Unglück (Handelsblatt)
|
11.01.24
|ROUNDUP 2: Airbus fliegt Boeing weiter davon - Auftragsrekord 2023 (dpa-AFX)
|
11.01.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|Flugzeughersteller: Airbus liefert auch 2023 mehr Flugzeuge aus als Boeing (Handelsblatt)
|
11.01.24
|ROUNDUP: Airbus fliegt Boeing weiter davon - Auftragsrekord 2023 (dpa-AFX)
|
11.01.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|09.01.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.01.23
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|203,75
|-2,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- ATX schließlich schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.