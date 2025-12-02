Boeing Sees Africa Air Travel Growing 6% Annually, Fleet To Double By 2044

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday said that Africa's passenger air travel is poised for robust expansion, with traffic expected to grow 6% annually through 2044.

The company projects the continent's commercial fleet will more than double to 1,680 aircraft over the next two decades, driven by a young population, rising middle class, rapid urbanization, and major investments in airports and regional connectivity.

Boeing expects more than 1,200 new aircraft deliveries across Africa by 2044, with single-aisle jets making up 70% of that total as airlines expand domestic and short-haul international routes. Low-cost carriers, in particular, are positioned to benefit as demand increases for affordable, point-to-point travel across the continent and into Europe and the Middle East.

"Aviation is a catalyst for Africa's economic expansion and intra-continental connection," said Shahab Matin, Boeing's managing director of Commercial Marketing for the Middle East and Africa. He noted that newer, more efficient aircraft will help airlines meet rising demand while improving operating economics.