Broadcom Aktie
WKN DE: A2JG9Z / ISIN: US11135F1012
|
13.10.2026 10:41:52
Broadcom Introduces VMware HyperArmor To Strengthen Hypervisor Security
(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), an infrastructure software solutions provider, on Tuesday announced the launch of VMware HyperArmor, a new security solution designed to protect the VMware ESX hypervisor layer of VMware Cloud Foundation against increasingly advanced cyberattacks.
The solution addresses threats involving stolen credentials and unpatched vulnerabilities through host-level virtual patching, security controls that block unauthorized executable files and scripts, and multi-factor authentication for ESX SSH logins.
Broadcom said HyperArmor can mitigate vulnerabilities without requiring host reboots or software upgrades, helping reduce security exposure while allowing IT teams to schedule official patches according to operational requirements. The solution supports VMware ESX 8.x and later releases.
HyperArmor also establishes a security baseline for host processes and integrates a secondary, time-based one-time password requirement into the SSH login process, providing additional protection even if root credentials are compromised.
The new offering complements VMware Cloud Foundation's existing security capabilities as well as VMware Avi Load Balancer for web application and API protection.
Broadcom said the launch addresses the growing need for proactive infrastructure security as AI-driven attacks accelerate and organizations seek to strengthen defenses without disrupting production workloads.
In premarket activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 318 cents or 0.90 percent lower at $351.55, after closing Monday's trading 1.88 percent lower.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadcom
|
08.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Broadcom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Broadcom von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Micron, Nvidia, Broadcom,. Accenture, LVMH, Hermes, Öl, Diesel - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
05.10.26
|Micron, Nvidia, Broadcom,. Accenture, LVMH, Hermes, Öl, Diesel - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
01.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Broadcom-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Broadcom von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Broadcom-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Broadcom von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Broadcom-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Broadcom von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Broadcom
|21.09.26
|Broadcom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|Broadcom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.26
|Broadcom Buy
|UBS AG
|03.09.26
|Broadcom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.26
|Broadcom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.09.26
|Broadcom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|Broadcom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.26
|Broadcom Buy
|UBS AG
|03.09.26
|Broadcom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.26
|Broadcom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.09.26
|Broadcom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|Broadcom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.26
|Broadcom Buy
|UBS AG
|03.09.26
|Broadcom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.26
|Broadcom Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.08.26
|Broadcom Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.26
|Broadcom Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Broadcom
|305,80
|-0,21%