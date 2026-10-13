Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JG9Z / ISIN: US11135F1012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.10.2026 10:41:52

Broadcom Introduces VMware HyperArmor To Strengthen Hypervisor Security

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), an infrastructure software solutions provider, on Tuesday announced the launch of VMware HyperArmor, a new security solution designed to protect the VMware ESX hypervisor layer of VMware Cloud Foundation against increasingly advanced cyberattacks.

The solution addresses threats involving stolen credentials and unpatched vulnerabilities through host-level virtual patching, security controls that block unauthorized executable files and scripts, and multi-factor authentication for ESX SSH logins.

Broadcom said HyperArmor can mitigate vulnerabilities without requiring host reboots or software upgrades, helping reduce security exposure while allowing IT teams to schedule official patches according to operational requirements. The solution supports VMware ESX 8.x and later releases.

HyperArmor also establishes a security baseline for host processes and integrates a secondary, time-based one-time password requirement into the SSH login process, providing additional protection even if root credentials are compromised.

The new offering complements VMware Cloud Foundation's existing security capabilities as well as VMware Avi Load Balancer for web application and API protection.

Broadcom said the launch addresses the growing need for proactive infrastructure security as AI-driven attacks accelerate and organizations seek to strengthen defenses without disrupting production workloads.

In premarket activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 318 cents or 0.90 percent lower at $351.55, after closing Monday's trading 1.88 percent lower.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Broadcom

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Broadcom

mehr Analysen
21.09.26 Broadcom Outperform Bernstein Research
14.09.26 Broadcom Outperform Bernstein Research
03.09.26 Broadcom Buy UBS AG
03.09.26 Broadcom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.09.26 Broadcom Outperform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Broadcom 305,80 -0,21% Broadcom

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende höher. An den Märkten in Asien geht es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen