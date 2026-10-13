Broadcom Introduces VMware HyperArmor To Strengthen Hypervisor Security

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), an infrastructure software solutions provider, on Tuesday announced the launch of VMware HyperArmor, a new security solution designed to protect the VMware ESX hypervisor layer of VMware Cloud Foundation against increasingly advanced cyberattacks.

The solution addresses threats involving stolen credentials and unpatched vulnerabilities through host-level virtual patching, security controls that block unauthorized executable files and scripts, and multi-factor authentication for ESX SSH logins.

Broadcom said HyperArmor can mitigate vulnerabilities without requiring host reboots or software upgrades, helping reduce security exposure while allowing IT teams to schedule official patches according to operational requirements. The solution supports VMware ESX 8.x and later releases.

HyperArmor also establishes a security baseline for host processes and integrates a secondary, time-based one-time password requirement into the SSH login process, providing additional protection even if root credentials are compromised.

The new offering complements VMware Cloud Foundation's existing security capabilities as well as VMware Avi Load Balancer for web application and API protection.

Broadcom said the launch addresses the growing need for proactive infrastructure security as AI-driven attacks accelerate and organizations seek to strengthen defenses without disrupting production workloads.

In premarket activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 318 cents or 0.90 percent lower at $351.55, after closing Monday's trading 1.88 percent lower.