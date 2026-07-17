Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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17.07.2026 10:25:00

Can Amazon Become a $4 Trillion Stock by 2027?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the best-performing stocks ever on the market, but it's not so hot right now. It's underperforming the S&P 500 with a 7% year-to-date increase, right smack in the middle of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.One Wall Street analyst sees Amazon stock gaining 50% over the next 12 months. If that were to happen, Amazon would reach $4 trillion in total value. Here's how it could work.Amazon's biggest opportunities today are in artificial intelligence (AI). It was in a position to harness the opportunity when AI exploded almost four years ago, since its cloud services company, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the largest of its kind, accounting for nearly 30% of the global market, according to Statista.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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