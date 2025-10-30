NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
30.10.2025 01:05:00
Can Nvidia Become a $10 Trillion Stock by 2030?
Artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has produced eye-popping gains for investors over the past decade and longer. Yet, the investing community doesn't have a clear consensus on where it will go from here.There's no question that the company is building the infrastructure of the future for AI, but there's increasing competition, and there can always be unforeseen events.At the current price, Nvidia has a market cap of $4.9 trillion, making it the highest valued stock in the world. To reach $10 trillion, it would have to increase 104%, a little more than double its current value. Can it get there by 2030?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
