06.02.2024 19:54:32
Chase To Open More Than 500 Branches, Renovate 1,700 Locations, Hire 3,500 Employees In Next 3 Years
(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Tuesday announced that it would open more than 500 branches, renovate nearly 1,700 locations and hire 3,500 employees over the next three years, to offer affordable and convenient financial services to the customers.
The company said that it would expand its markets around low-to-moderate income and rural communities.
Also, the company plans to introduce more than 20 new branches across the nation by the end of 2024.
Currently, Chase is moving down 0.17 percent, to $174.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.
