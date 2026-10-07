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07.10.2026 22:22:10

Cisco Unveils Collaboration Technologies And RoomOS 27

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), a data technology company, introduced new agentic collaboration technologies designed to improve how people and AI agents work together. The innovations focus on three areas of work in the AI era: how people work, how workplaces adapt, and how businesses interact with customers.

Cisco is expanding Webex to support AI agents that can work alongside employees and perform multi-step tasks. New capabilities include Claude-managed agents that can analyze team information and recommend actions, as well as AI agents that can join Webex spaces, meetings and calls and work with third-party applications.

For example, an analytics agent could provide usage data while a presentation agent updates a PowerPoint deck with the results. Webex will also integrate with OpenAI's dots to provide access to Webex context and personal AI assistance. Cisco said these features include identity, security and governance controls so businesses can manage what AI agents can access and do.

Additionally, Cisco is introducing RoomOS 27, which is an operating system for collaboration devices.

On the Nasdaq in the after hours, the shares were trading 0.14 percent down at $117.23, after closing Wednesday's trading 0.47 percent down.

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