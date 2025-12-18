Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
18.12.2025 12:35:00
Coca-Cola Is Getting a New CEO. Is It a Buy for 2026?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the oldest companies still operating in the U.S., having gotten its start in 1886. It has gone through many changes over the 139 years, but it's still serving up refreshing beverages for loyal fans. Talk about staying power.It has had many leaders over the year, and its current CEO, James Quincey, is stepping down from the top job in 2026. Let's see what that could mean for the company and its shareholders.Considering its position today, it might be hard to believe that Coca-Cola was struggling not so long ago. Before Quincey came on board, the company had been demonstrating declining sales for years; it only surpassed its previous record for revenue this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
