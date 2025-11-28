Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
28.11.2025 14:30:00
Costco vs. Walmart: Which Retail Giant Should You Buy?
Economic indicators point to uncertainty, but you would not know that from the financial results of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST). Despite being mature companies, these enterprises continue to post rising sales and improving profits.Such results may indicate that both stocks are buys. However, given the state of both Walmart and Costco, one likely stands out over the other.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
