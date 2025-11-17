NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.11.2025 07:30:00
Could Nvidia Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a household name over the past few years as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom took off and demand for its semiconductor designs became a must-have component in most AI data centers.Surging demand for AI processors has resulted in Nvidia's share price rising by more than 1,200% over the past five years. And while there's increasing talk of an AI bubble, Nvidia's sales and earnings growth are very real -- as are the continued investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.Could that help Nvidia investors become millionaires? Here's why Nvidia stock could remain a good investment, but unlikely to mint millionaires in the coming years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.11.25
|S&P 500 weiter im KI-Rausch: NVIDIA, Apple und Microsoft treiben den Index laut Jefferies nach oben (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)