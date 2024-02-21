CTS EVENTIM - AXS and CTS EVENTIM Form Partnership to Provide Ticketing Services for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games



EQS-Media / 21.02.2024 / 21:00 CET/CEST



AXS and CTS Eventim Form Partnership to Provide Ticketing Services for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LA28 Organizing Committee Appoints Two Companies as Joint Ticketing Service Providers for 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics

LOS ANGELES/MUNICH (Feb. 21, 2024) – AXS, a leading company in sports and live entertainment ticketing, and CTS EVENTIM, a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, have been appointed the Official Ticketing Service Provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The agreement reached with LA28 will see the two companies form a joint venture which will combine their technological know-how and considerable marketing assets to promote, sell, and distribute LA28 tickets on a global basis. They will make their existing online storefronts (axs.com and eventim.com) available for the global distribution of Games tickets, which will also be sold through LA28’s own website.

“AXS’ strong North American footprint and CTS EVENTIM’s track record of Games success will deliver a world class platform that will redefine ticketing for live sports events,” said LA28 Chairperson/President Casey Wasserman. “With AXS and CTS EVENTIM, the LA28 Games will provide an accessible and seamless experience for Angelenos and sports fans from across the globe.”

With the joint venture, LA28 will benefit from a global ticketing powerhouse: The combination of AXS and CTS EVENTIM creates a sophisticated ticketing platform that will leverage the strengths of both companies and deliver local expertise with global reach.

Dan Beckerman, President and CEO, AEG: “We are pleased that LA28 has selected our joint ticketing platform, AXS and CTS EVENTIM as the Official Ticketing Service Providers for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games. Our combined expertise, along with our commitment to innovation and a fan-focused experience, will allow fans around the world to easily buy, transfer, and authenticate their tickets. We appreciate the confidence shown by Casey Wasserman and the LA28 leadership team and look forward to welcoming millions of fans to Los Angeles for the world’s most important sporting competition.”

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “When it comes to live sport, the Olympic and Paralympic Games are in a league of their own. Nothing can quite match being in the crowd as athletes give it their all for a chance of glory. As a company with two decades of Olympic ticketing experience and a passion for live experiences, we are honoured that our technology and services will help bring fans to the incredible event that the LA28 committee are organising. We are also delighted to be partnering with our friends at AXS and are looking forward to collectively playing our part in making 2028 a Games to remember.”

Bryan Perez, President & CEO, AXS: “Los Angeles is our hometown and we couldn’t be prouder or more excited to help showcase it to the world. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the world’s premier sporting events, and today’s announcement reflects AXS’ long-standing commitment to provide the best sports and consumer ticketing experiences to the industry. Together with our colleagues at CTS EVENTIM, we are grateful for LA28’s vision and partnership to deliver a next generation ticketing experience for fans from all over the world.”

Greg Klippert, CEO, EVENTIM USA: “Everyone here at EVENTIM USA is passionate about bringing fans together with their sporting idols, so we’re thrilled to now be channelling that passion into the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games also present us with an unparalleled opportunity for EVENTIM USA to demonstrate our expertise and advanced systems in a highly visible U.S. setting. We're excited to be joining forces with our partners at AXS to showcase our ability to deliver superior customer experiences. ”

As a global leader in ticketing, AXS brings to the partnership its leading consumer facing technologies, extensive marketing and database capabilities, and expansive ticketing distribution network. CTS EVENTIM's high-performance technology has reliably managed Olympic ticketing on several occasions over the past two decades, including at Turin in 2006, Sochi in 2014, Rio in 2016, and is set for Paris in 2024. For the LA28 Games, the partners are committed to delivering an unparalleled consumer experience with a safe, secure, and fully digital ticketing solution. Together, they boast teams of seasoned ticketing professionals and a wealth of experience in navigating the complexities of ticketing management and distribution for major sporting events.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time to host the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee. For more information, visit la28.org.

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing, marketing, and data technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from the most intimate music clubs to world championship sporting events. AXS, a wholly owned subsidiary of AEG, is the ticketing partner for over 500 premier venues, sports teams, and event organizers across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Clients include the USGA, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Crypto.com Arena, Coachella, Stagecoach, The O2, Stockholm Live and B.League (Japan). AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable our partners to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. For more, visit axs.com.

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

Contacts:

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AXS

Michael Roth

Vice President Communications

mroth@aegworldwide.com

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS CTS EVENTIM

Christian Colmorgen

Vice President Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de

INVESTOR RELATIONS CTS EVENTIM

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

LA28 PRESS

Press@la28.org