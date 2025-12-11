Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
11.12.2025 17:35:00

Did Alphabet Just Say "Checkmate" to Nvidia?

For the last three years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the most dominant company in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the backbone on which generative AI is developed.Hyperscalers including OpenAI, Oracle, Meta Platforms, and cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have collectively spent hundreds of billions of dollars clustering Nvidia GPUs inside of data centers to build their AI infrastructure.While Advanced Micro Devices is largely perceived as Nvidia's chief rival in the AI chip market, a new threat is emerging: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The internet giant is making waves in the semiconductor industry thanks to rising interest in its custom hardware, known as tensor processing units (TPUs).
20.11.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
30.10.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
27.10.25 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.25 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
24.07.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 8 275,00 0,91% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 267,55 0,60% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 268,40 -1,16% Alphabet C (ex Google)

11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

