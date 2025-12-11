Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
11.12.2025 17:35:00
Did Alphabet Just Say "Checkmate" to Nvidia?
For the last three years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the most dominant company in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the backbone on which generative AI is developed.Hyperscalers including OpenAI, Oracle, Meta Platforms, and cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have collectively spent hundreds of billions of dollars clustering Nvidia GPUs inside of data centers to build their AI infrastructure.While Advanced Micro Devices is largely perceived as Nvidia's chief rival in the AI chip market, a new threat is emerging: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The internet giant is making waves in the semiconductor industry thanks to rising interest in its custom hardware, known as tensor processing units (TPUs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.10.25
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 275,00
|0,91%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|267,55
|0,60%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|268,40
|-1,16%