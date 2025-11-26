Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

26.11.2025 10:15:00

Did Pfizer Just Say "Checkmate" to Novo Nordisk?

The words "Ozempic" and "Wegovy" almost have become household names as these products have changed the lives of many – from our own friends and family to celebrities. These drugs, prescribed for weight loss, have been in high demand, and this has driven revenue of drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) higher over time.But in recent quarters, Novo has lost some ground to rival Eli Lilly, the maker of Mounjaro and Zepbound -- and the company also faces potential competition down the road from others. Though Novo and Lilly dominate the market today, fellow pharma companies and biotech players have set their sights on joining.And one of them is pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Now, with a major step along the path to entering this billion-dollar market, did Pfizer just say "checkmate" to Novo Nordisk? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
10:42 Pfizer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.11.25 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.11.25 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.11.25 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.25 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:52 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Mittwoch seitwärts. Asiens wichtigste Börsen verbuchten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
