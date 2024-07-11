DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

DocMorris with accelerated and significant eRx growth in new customers, market share and revenue



Frauenfeld, 11 July 2024

DocMorris with accelerated and significant eRx growth in new customers, market share and revenue

Tripling of new Rx customers since the introduction of CardLink

Doubling and continuous increase in eRx market share since January 2024

17 per cent revenue growth of prescription medicines (Rx) compared to the previous quarter

Since mid-April, the “CardLink” redemption channel has been available throughout Germany via the DocMorris app. This new service enables users to redeem e-prescriptions fully digitally. The introduction of CardLink marked a turning point in the acquisition of new customers. The weekly number of new Rx customers has tripled since the CardLink launch. The market share of the e-prescription business is increasing continuously and has doubled in the first six months of 2024.[1] The promise to deliver eRx orders on the next working day is being kept, even with increasing volumes, reaching almost 100 per cent.

DocMorris external revenue[2] grew by 6.4 per cent in local currency in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. In Group currency, it rose by 5.9 per cent to CHF 267.7 million. As at the end of June 2024, the number of active customers[3] increased by 300,000 to 10.0 million compared to the previous quarter.

In Germany, external revenue in the second quarter of 2024 rose by 6.7 per cent in local currency compared to the same period of the previous year. The hereafter relevant revenue from e-prescriptions increased by over 50 per cent compared to the previous quarter. The decline in the proportion of revenues from paper prescriptions via statutory health insurers (GKV) from previously over 90 per cent to just under 20 per cent, still had a negative effect in the second quarter. Overall, this led to a significant increase in Rx revenue in local currency of 17 per cent (20 per cent in Group currency) compared to the previous quarter and year-on-year still led to a slight decline of 3.7 per cent. Sales of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines increased by 7.9 per cent in local currency in the second quarter compared to the prior year period.

In Spain and France, an inflection point was achieved in the second quarter with a return to revenue growth of 3.2 per cent in local currency.

The indicative revenue and EBITDA outlook from 20 March 2024 remains in place. As announced previously, a specified outlook will be published with the release of half-year results on 20 August.

Revenue, in CHF million (unaudited, preliminary) 1.4.-30.6.2024 1.4.-30.6.2023 Change Continuing operations (excl. Swiss business) DocMorris external revenue 267.7 252.7 5.9% DocMorris external revenue in local currency 269 253 6.4% DocMorris 250.5 235.5 6.4% DocMorris in local currency 252 236 6.9% Markets Germany external revenue 250.6 236.1 6.2% Germany external revenue in local currency 257.3 241.2 6.7% Germany external revenue Rx 42.6 44.5 -4.4% Germany external revenue Rx in local currency -3.7% Germany external revenue OTC 204.0 189.9 7.4% Germany external revenue OTC in local currency 7.9% Germany 233.4 218.9 6.6% Germany in local currency 239.7 223.6 7.2% Europe 17.0 16.6 2.5% Europe in local currency 17 17 3.2%

Revenue, in CHF million (unaudited, preliminary) 1.1.-30.6.2024 1.1.-30.6.2023 Change Continuing operations (excl. Swiss business) DocMorris external revenue 530.0 501.4 5.7% DocMorris external revenue in local currency 543 501 8.4% DocMorris 496.4 463.0 7.2% DocMorris in local currency 509 463 9.9% Markets Germany external revenue 497.7 468.5 6.2% Germany external revenue in local currency 518 475 8.9% Germany external revenue Rx 78.1 89.5 -12.8% Germany external revenue Rx in local currency -10.6% Germany external revenue OTC 412.1 375.7 9.7% Germany external revenue OTC in local currency 12.5% Germany 464.0 430.0 7.9% Germany in local currency 483 436 10.6% Europe 32.4 32.9 -1.7% Europe in local currency 33 33 0.7%

The financial figures communicated in this press release are preliminary. The detailed half-year report will be published on 20 August.

[1] DocMorris share of redeemed e-prescriptions compared to the total number of redeemed e-prescriptions according to Gematik in June.

[2] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by DocMorris, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.

[3] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.