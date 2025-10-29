Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
29.10.2025 13:14:23
Eli Lilly's Zepbound Single-dose Vials To Be Available At Walmart Pharmacies From Mid-November
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)/, Wednesday announced a collaboration with Walmart Inc. (WMT) to expand access to direct-to-consumer pricing for Zepbound (tirzepatide) single-dose vials available through LillyDirect.
Starting mid-November, Zepbound single-dose vials will be available in all approved strengths, with the lowest dose starting at $349 per month with self-pay, at Walmart pharmacies nationwide.
Notably, the collaboration with Walmart expands convenient access to Zepbound, especially for those who prefer the ease of pickup at their local Walmart pharmacy.
In the pre-market hours, LLY is trading at $826.50, up 0.74 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
