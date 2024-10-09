|
09.10.2024 09:01:33
EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Cancellation of acquired treasury shares and capital reduction
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CANCOM SE: Cancellation of acquired treasury shares and capital reduction
Munich, Germany, 09 October 2024 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE has today resolved, subject to the pending approval of the Supervisory Board, to cancel the 3,501,705 treasury shares held by the Company and to reduce the share capital by the corresponding nominal amount of € 3,501,705.00.
CANCOM had acquired these treasury shares as part of the "Share Buyback Offer 2024" in the period from 04 July 2024 up to and including 24 July 2024 on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2024. This corresponds to 10.00 percent of the company's share capital. The share capital of currently € 35,017,050.00 amounts to € 31,515,345.00 after the capital reduction and is divided into 31,515,345.00 no-par value shares with an amount of the share capital of € 1.00 attributable to each share.
Notifying Company:
Contact / Notifying person:
End of Inside Information
09-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2004641
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
|
2004641 09-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
