EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Cancellation of acquired treasury shares and capital reduction

CANCOM SE: Cancellation of acquired treasury shares and capital reduction

CANCOM SE: Cancellation of acquired treasury shares and capital reduction

Munich, Germany, 09 October 2024 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE has today resolved, subject to the pending approval of the Supervisory Board, to cancel the 3,501,705 treasury shares held by the Company and to reduce the share capital by the corresponding nominal amount of € 3,501,705.00.

CANCOM had acquired these treasury shares as part of the "Share Buyback Offer 2024" in the period from 04 July 2024 up to and including 24 July 2024 on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2024. This corresponds to 10.00 percent of the company's share capital. The share capital of currently € 35,017,050.00 amounts to € 31,515,345.00 after the capital reduction and is divided into 31,515,345.00 no-par value shares with an amount of the share capital of € 1.00 attributable to each share.

Notifying Company:
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Strasse 69, 80636 Munich
ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Contact / Notifying person:
Lars Dannenberg, Vice President Investor Relations & Group Strategy
+49 (0)89 540545371
Lars.Dannenberg@cancom.de

 

 



Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE0005419105
