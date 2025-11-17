CANCOM Aktie

WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105

17.11.2025 18:00:03

EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share Buyback 2025 / 8 Interim Notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

17.11.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 8th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 10 November 2025 up to and including 14 November 2025, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 75,488 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 22 September 2025 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 09 September 2025 and the announcement of 18 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price in XETRA trading, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
10.11.2025 14,780 23.9066
11.11.2025 14,832 23.5603
12.11.2025 14,905 23.9325
13.11.2025 14,813 25.2591
14.11.2025 16,158 26.0649

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 22 September 2025 to 619,495.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, Germany, 17 November 2025

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board

 


17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2230904  17.11.2025 CET/CEST

